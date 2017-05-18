Hundreds of Eversource customers in Franklin County without power

The Eversource outage map currently reports that a number of customers in Deerfield and Montague are without power.

It currently states that 115 customers are out in Deerfield, and 123 in Montague.

The reason for the outage has not yet been determined.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

