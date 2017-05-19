Springfield police investigate armed robbery on Orange St.

Springfield police are investigating the area of Orange Street.
Police have released a limited amount of information on this incident, but we do know there was an armed robbery in the area and police are searching for the armed suspect.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
