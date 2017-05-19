Springfield police search for armed suspects near Orange St.

Springfield police are on the lookout for two armed suspects who robbed a man Friday morning.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News two black male suspects believed to be in their 20's robbed a man at gunpoint on Orange Street around 7:45 a.m.

The victim admitted to police he was on his way to buy drugs before he was robbed.

A Springfield police officer was in the area at the time of the robbery and a witness told the officer about the incident.

That officer chased the suspects on foot on Orange Street and onto Noel Street but neither of the suspects have been caught.

A helicopter has been flying over the area and police are continuing to look for these suspects as no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Major Crimes Unit.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

