Chicopee police: Woman arrested for OUI with child in the car

Chicopee police arrested a Springfield woman who they say was driving drunk with a 2-year-old in the backseat.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that an officer was conducting property checks around 3 a.m. when he flagged down by a concerned bystander.

The bystander told the officer he tried to stop a woman who was believed to be intoxicated with a child in the car.

That officer spotted the vehicle that matched the bystander’s description and followed it on Chicopee Street and then onto Springfield Street.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren when 37-year-old Marie Rivera was allegedly driving in the middle of the road, then swerving from the break down lane and into the travel lane.

Rivera was stopped on Center Street and when she rolled down the window, the officer spotted a 2-year-old sleeping in the backseat and could smell alcohol.

She allegedly had a slurred voice when she asked why she was being pulled over and said she had "only been drinking cups of Bacardi and just wanted to go home".

Rivera was placed under arrest after failing sobriety tests and the child was picked up by the father.

She was charged with OUI liquor, child endangerment while OUI, marked lanes violation, and failure to stop for a police officer.

Wilk wants to express his thank you to the anonymous bystander for their help in letting their officer know of the incident.

