Big E announces entertainers for opening weekend - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Although the Big E is a few months away, you can start looking forward to the lineup of entertainers that will be performing for the fairs opening weekend in September.

The Big E released a list of some music legends that will take the Court of Honor Stage beginning September 15.

Here’s a look at some of the performers:

  • Vintage Trouble September 15 at 8 p.m.
  • Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri September 16 and 17 at 3 p.m.
  • Village People September 17 at 8p.m.

Tickets are now available to be purchased on the Big E’s website

