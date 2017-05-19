Big E announces entertainers for opening weekend

Although the Big E is a few months away, you can start looking forward to the lineup of entertainers that will be performing for the fairs opening weekend in September.

The Big E released a list of some music legends that will take the Court of Honor Stage beginning September 15.

Here’s a look at some of the performers:

Vintage Trouble September 15 at 8 p.m.

September 15 at 8 p.m. Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri September 16 and 17 at 3 p.m.

September 16 and 17 at 3 p.m. Village People September 17 at 8p.m.

Tickets are now available to be purchased on the Big E’s website.

