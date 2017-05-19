Smith college plans ahead for Oprah's commencement appearance

Universities across western Mass. are getting ready for a weekend of graduation ceremonies.

Thousands of people, including Oprah, will be filling the city of Northampton this weekend for the Smith College commencement.

Crews are working on setting up for graduation on Friday for the ceremony which is this Sunday that will kick off at 10 a.m.

Paradise Road will be closed as it is every year during Smith commencement, but otherwise there will not be any road closures in the area of the campus, according to school officials.

The media relations department told Western Mass News, "Smith College often has high profile speakers" and with Oprah coming, they've "taken appropriate staffing measures."

School officials said they know there will be many people excited to see Oprah, but want the public to know that the 7,200 chairs set up on campus are for graduating seniors and their families only.

