Chicopee police seek missing man

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a man that's been missing since May 11.

Officer Mike Wilk said Joel Dorval was last seen leaving his apartment on 467 Memorial Drive around 6 p.m.

Wilk described Dorval as 6'2' with salt and pepper hair with a thin build and could be wearing a brown coat.

Dorval often visits the Peter Pan Bus Terminal in Springfield.

His family is concerned for his welfare due to his medical issues.

If you have seen Mr. Dorval or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Detective Bureau at 413-594-1730.

