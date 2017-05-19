Easthampton police warn public of recent car thefts

Easthampton police are warning the public about a recent spike in car thefts.

Police tell Western Mass News that at 2:40 a.m. on Friday, an officer spotted a stolen car traveling over 60 MPH on Glendale Street.

The operator failed to stop for police but moments later officers found the vehicle at the rotary on Main Street after it crashed into a utility pole, street signs and a tree.

Officers searched the area to find the driver that fled the scene. Further investigation revealed the owners of the car had no idea that it was stolen out of their driveway.

Another vehicle that was reported stolen out of Westfield was found in Easthampton and a third was also reported stolen from the downtown area.

Easthampton police are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling 413-527-1212.

