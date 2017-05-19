Summer heat is out and spring warmth returns

A cold front moved slower than expected Friday and didn’t enter southern New England until late this afternoon, so temperatures soared and hit 90. This makes day 3 of 90+ degree temperatures, so it was an official heat wave!

With temperatures soaring to 90° at Chicopee's Westover Air Reserve Base, the area has registered its first heat wave of the year. A heat wave is defined at 3 or more days of 90°+ temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday also saw very hot temperatures, enough in fact to set new daily high temperature records. Wednesday hit 94° and Thursday soared to 96°. Western Mass' seasonal average for 90° days is 12, meaning this heat wave already accounts for 25% of our yearly average total.

However, now that our front has actually arrived, we will go back to more of a spring feel this weekend. Patchy clouds may linger this evening and early tonight, but we should clear out by morning. Temperatures will be dropping into the low 50s at least, but mid-40s are likely for many. Feel free to open those windows!

Winds will be subsiding as high pressure builds in and we will only have a 5-10mph wind from the north Saturday. Expect a sunny sky with a few clouds and highs in the lower 70s for the valley and upper 60s in the hills. Remember, even though we are cooler this weekend, the UV Index will still be at an 8 across New England, so grab the sunscreen!

We dip into the upper 30s Saturday night and return to the low 70s Sunday with sun and increasing high, thin clouds ahead of our next storm system. Rain should hold off until Monday morning but may become heavy at times early. A wash out will keep our temperatures cool with highs only around 60. 1-2 inches of rain may fall here in western Mass.

High pressure should kick clouds out quickly Tuesday morning and we end up with a nice day with temps back to the 70s. Wednesday is looking mainly dry as well but with a few more clouds. A trough of low pressure will move across the Northeast Thursday and Friday with patchy clouds, slightly cooler temps and showers.

