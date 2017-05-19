Western Mass' first heat wave of 2017 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

First Warning Weather

Western Mass' first heat wave of 2017

Posted: Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

With temperatures soaring to 90° this afternoon at Chicopee's Westover Air Reserve Base, the area has registered its first heat wave of the year. A heat wave is defined at 3 or more days of 90°+ temperatures. 

Wednesday and Thursday also saw very hot temperatures, enough in fact to set new daily high temperature records. Wednesday hit 94° and Thursday soared to 96°. This afternoon's high temperature is current 90°, although it may go slightly higher into the rest of the afternoon.

Western Mass' seasonal average for 90° days is 12, meaning this heat wave already accounts for 25% of our yearly average total.

Temperatures are expected to cool back to near-average for the weekend with the passage of a cold front.

