2 more suspects arrested in connection to Amherst home invasion

New developments have been made in the month’s long investigation into the Amherst home invasion that occurred back in October 2016.

Amherst police told Western Mass News that two more suspects have been arrested for their alleged role in the South East Street home invasion.

In the early morning hours of October 30, a resident was taken to the hospital for lacerations to the scalp after being hit with an unknown weapon.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Tivon LaValley of Hadley where he was taken into custody on April 29.

LaValley was extradicted from California and was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court and is held on $25,000 bail at the Hampshire County House of Correction.

Then on March 20 an arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Warren Gelin of Springfield.

Gelin was arrested on May 5 by members of the Springfield Police Department and State police.

He was arraigned in court and is currently being held on $55,000 bail.

These arrests mark a total of seven suspects connected to the invasion.

Further details were not released as Lt. William Menard said the incident remains under investigation.

