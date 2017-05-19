Westfield 5K to shut down several roads on Saturday

Runners are getting ready to tie up their laces for the 5th annual 5K ‘Run Westfield’ on Saturday.
In order for the race to go on, several road closures and parking bans will be in effect:
The race will begin at 1 p.m. at the South Parking Lot on the Westfield State University Campus across from the Juniper Park School.
All proceeds from the race go to a number of various charities.
To find out more information on the race, visit the website here.
