Westfield 5K to shut down several roads on Saturday

Runners are getting ready to tie up their laces for the 5th annual 5K ‘Run Westfield’ on Saturday.

In order for the race to go on, several road closures and parking bans will be in effect:

Western Ave from Bates Rd to Court St will be closed from 12:50pm until approximately 1:30pm. ALL intersecting side streets will be closed during this time.

Court St WESTBOUND from Elm St to Western Ave will be closed from 12:50pm until approximately 1:30pm.

Court St EAST & WESTBOUND closed from Mill St to Western Ave from 12:50pm until approximately 1:30pm.

Elm St will be closed from Franklin St to School St from 7am until approximately 7:00pm. (DETOUR IN PLACE)

NO PARKING on Elm St from Franklin St to School from 6am until 7pm.

NO PARKING on Elm St in front of the library and the Court St side from 6am until 2pm.

The race will begin at 1 p.m. at the South Parking Lot on the Westfield State University Campus across from the Juniper Park School.

All proceeds from the race go to a number of various charities.

To find out more information on the race, visit the website here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.