Northampton Police seek missing male last seen in Hadley

Northampton Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing male that hasn't been seen since May 16.

He is described to be 5'10'' and weighing around 125 lbs.

He was last seen on his way from Hadley to Northampton.

Suspected to be in the Northampton downtown area.

Anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Northampton Police at (413) 587-1100.

