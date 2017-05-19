Baby Daddy Boot Camp: Using Technology to Calm Parents' Fears

Western Mass News is helping new dads learn the ropes of having a new baby around and maybe make things a little easier. Did you know there is a product that has hit the market that provide parents safety, security, and arguably most important - a little more sleep?

Many parents think the risk of SIDS is one of the scariest things as a new parent.



Gone are the days where you have to hover over your child to make sure they're breathing. The Owlet Smart Sock 2 is a like a Fitbit for babies. This revolutionary design measures your baby's heart rate and oxygen levels while they sleep.



Dr. Marcia Vanvleet, neonatal hospitalist at Baystate Children's Hospital said, "SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome. SIDS is scary for both parents and pediatricians alike because we don't exactly know what causes it."

That fear is what spurred Kurt Workman to create Owlet Baby Care and the Smart Sock 2.

Workman said, "We live in the 21st century where you have an Apple Watch and a Fitbit and diagnostics on my car, the idea that I have to wake up in the middle of the night and think "is my baby alive?" that just seems way to archaic."



Workman knew there had to be a better way. After years of development, Owlet Baby Care was created.

"It gives you that sense of security and peace of mind. When it's actually time to sleep, you can sleep. Well.", Workman said.

The Smart Sock 2 works like this. The sock straps on to either of your baby's feet. Pulse and oxygen levels are then transmitted to the base station. Your child's data is available thru the Owlet app. If there are any issues, a very audible alert sounds on the base station and in the app.

Workman said, "There have been some really incredible stories where parents having the right information at that right time has allowed them to be there for their babies when they needed it the most. We believe that's the important thing... Parents just need to know."

The future of baby bio data is a growing field.

Workman said that Owlet is collecting the largest database of infant health that has ever existed and that he believes that 5 years from now, every baby that leaves the hospital will have health sensing technology.

Until then, the Owlet Smart Sock 2 is another layer of security for a new parents peace of mind.

Dr. Vanvleet and Mr. Workman say even with any technology, they still strongly advise parents to practice safe sleeping habits. Those sleep habits have helped reduce SIDS deaths by 50% since 1990.



