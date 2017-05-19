More cats rescued from Chicopee home

Dozens of cats were seized from a home in Chicopee.

Rescuers describe the owners as seniors who became overwhelmed by the pets.

Today they are setting more humane traps as they think more cats could be inside the home.

The cats that have been relocated are getting the dire medical help that they need.

So far 61 cats and counting have been recovered from the home.

"We think the timing is nothing short of a gift because if she had had them 24 hours earlier we would have trapped her and not known there were babies in that squalor," said Pam Peebles, Director of Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter.

The mother cat and her kittens are at the Dakin Humane Society as Thomas J. O'connor cares for the remaining animals.

With a dedicated, but small staff and each cat needing so much care the shelter has gotten some donations but is still in great need.

Peebles said TJO is in need of tissues, paper towels, clay cat litter and canned cat food.

On Friday, more traps were set to find any remaining cats.

"It's not as simple as going in and getting them because so much is a true hoarder home," Peebles noted.

Although many have expressed outrage towards the former owners Peebles said compassion is needed in this case.

"They needed help but they got help too late. This is sad because there are animal victims and human victims as well," Peebles explained.

Many cats will need surgeries to remove eyes that cannot see or teeth that are doing more harm than good.

In the coming weeks the staff will ready them for their forever homes.

