Baby Daddy Boot Camp: Tips for Safe Sleeping

SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, is the cause of death for approximately 3,700 infants each year. Through research and the implementation of safe sleeping habits, SIDS deaths is down 50% since 1990.



As Jacob Wycoff reported, technology is assisting in calming parents' fears of SIDS, but doctors still recommend practicing safe sleeping habits.



There are several steps to practice safe sleep, according to March of Dimes, that will not only keep your child safer, but also improve your newborn's sleeping schedule.

The safest place for your child to sleep is in a crib or bassinet in your bedroom.

Your baby should sleep on their back with a firm surface, like a crib mattress with a tight fitted sheet.

Resist the urge to bed-share/co-sleep. This is the most common cause of death in babies younger than 3 months old. The newest recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest that your baby sleep in the same room as you for at least the first six months of their life, up to the first year.

Keep all blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, toys, and crib bumpers out of your baby's crib. These items pose a risk of causing strangulation or suffocation in your child.

When possible, do not let your baby sleep in their car seat, stroller, or carrier. Babies who do not have developed neck muscles can experience 'positional asphyxiation.' Which means that their position could cause them to suffocate.

Getting your child to sleep

Your child should be put on their back every time until they're around 1 year old. If your baby can roll over from their back to side or tummy, you don't need to place the baby on their back again. It's important to do tummy time every day so your child develops their upper body muscles.

Your baby should sleep in light clothing without any strings or ties. You should keep them in a blanket when sleeping, or swaddle them tightly to keep them from waking themselves up with sudden involuntary arm movements.

Pacifiers actually help your baby during naps and at bedtime. They tend to calm the baby down to allow them to finally fall into sleep. If your baby won't take a pacifier, don't force it. It's also okay if the pacifier falls out of your baby's mouth during sleep.

