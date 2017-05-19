Greenfield FD find WWI artillery shells on recycling site

Greenfield Fire and Police Dept. responded to the WTE Recycling facility on Wednesday around 9:11 a.m. for a possible military ordinance found on the property.

Mass. State Police Bomb Squad assisted the fire units on scene, and following a safe perimeter being established, no immediate threat was determined.

The WWI artillery rounds were disposed of by the US Navy EOD team in a remote location.

Following an investigation by Greenfield Police, it was determined that the rounds were located in a 1930’s that had been left for decades and removed for scrapping.

The scraper wasn’t aware of what was inside the vehicle.

