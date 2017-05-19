Plans on how to reduce cost of prom

It is prom season and for many high school students, and their parents, that also means shelling out a pretty penny for all that goes along with the big day.

Between the tuxedos, the flowers, the actual tickets, Western Mass News wanted to see just how much prom really does cost these days.

“Prom is like really stressful. I told myself a million times that I do not want to go to prom, because of how stressed out I am, but lately it’s better, since I found my dress and everything's coming together,” said Nichel Maynard.

Renaissance high school students in Springfield are headed to prom next week. Nichel is relieved she has her dress now. Kyle Kalin is all set with his tux.

“No, it's not cheap, and some of the decisions are kind of hard,” said Kyle.

Gabriella Collazo told Western Mass News that she got the steal of the century!

“I got my dress for less than $60. That's a bargain! Yah, I did really good.”

According to Visa, the average cost, soup to nuts, for prom in 2017 is $919. Up here in the northeast, $1,169.

“I think it was right around $200 for the rental and then the flowers on top of that are around $100.”

At Flowers Flowers in Springfield, the prom orders are pouring in.

“We're steady now right through graduation.”

“A lot of the things that they see online will have really elaborate jewels in them and crystals and things like that. It's like anything else. When you build more into it, of course the cost goes up.”

To keep costs down, Flowers Flowers told Western Mass News to keep it elegant and simple

Want to save money? Vintage dresses are in.

During prom season, often smaller bridal and dress shops will offer discounts.

And share the ride! King Ward Bus-Lines told Western Mass News today that a whole bus can cost far less than a limo.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News. (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.