Wilbraham residents to vote on marijuana retail tomorrow

The fate of recreational marijuana retail in Wilbraham is up in the air.

Residents will voice their vote in a special election tomorrow to decide if pot has a place in their town.

Wilbraham residents may be putting the brakes on recreational pot retail ventures.

Two articles would ban recreational pot shops and growth facilities in town.

Some residents told Western Mass News that they worry about how the new retail scene will impact youth.

“I don’t agree with the marijuana shops-- with all the teenagers. I don’t think it sets a good standard,” said Tricia Aucoin.

And the debate is only heating up.

Kate spoke out on Facebook saying:

“The kids at the high school do heroin, so maybe we should focus on that. Just my two cents. The entire town calls it ‘Heroin High’ and suddenly they're worried about pot?”

“Anyone who opposes recreational marijuana can only do so from a stance of complete ignorance (not an insult - they just don't know anything about it) Or self-interest (fear of employer retribution or social ostracism).”

Recreational marijuana was legalized back in December, but retail licenses won’t be available until 2018, leaving towns like Wilbraham with time to shake out the finer details.

For some Wilbraham voters, the election comes with a bit of deja vu.

Wilbraham laced a temporary ban on medical marijuana dispensaries, and then replaced the ban with zoning regulations in 2014.

But for now only time will tell how voters will decide this time around.

