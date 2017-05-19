Lost dog found on Brainerd Street in South Hadley - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Lost dog found on Brainerd Street in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, MA

South Hadley Animal Control hope to reunite a black lab with its owner after it was found wandering on Brainerd Street.

Anyone with any information the pet is asked to call the South Hadley Police Department at (413) 538-8231.

