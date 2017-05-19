Lost dog found on Brainerd Street in South Hadley

South Hadley Animal Control hope to reunite a black lab with its owner after it was found wandering on Brainerd Street.
Anyone with any information the pet is asked to call the South Hadley Police Department at (413) 538-8231.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News. (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.