Construction for viaduct project to finish ahead of schedule

You may be seeing construction on the viaduct in Springfield moving along a little quicker.

MassDOT said they are ahead of schedule and it should be done come next spring.

This is great news if you drive along I-91 through Springfield, but as we head into Memorial Day, there are some closures worth knowing about.

It was a busy night at Max's Tavern in Springfield, and General Manager John Thomas said he's looking forward to a smooth ride on the viaduct, hopefully attracting more drivers to the restaurant.

"I think doing the roadway over Springfield is excellent. It’s hurt a little bit, but can't really expect anything better than we already do," said Thomas.

Crews will be replacing beams, pouring the concrete deck, and doing paving in the next three months.

Drivers have said they are sick of the constant detours and delays.

"Detour there, detour here, it's like Boston. One wrong turn and you're on the other side of Springfield."

"I'm losing money every time I have to stop over here in traffic-- every time I'm coming home, and so it's kind of hard."

MassDOT said that with summer coming and more drivers on the roadways, expect more closures and delays as crews finish up construction.

There will be some ramp and exit closures starting next week.

