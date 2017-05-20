Suspicious fire leaves thousands in damages to The Regal Beagle in Indian Orchard

Emergency crews were called to The Regal Beagle in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield early Saturday morning for a fire that is now being considered "suspicious."

This was at about 6 a.m.

Springfield Police Lt. Rosario told Western Mass News they did send a cruiser over to "Husky Pizza" on Main Street.

We've since learned that it was The Regal Beagle that caught fire right next door to the pizza shop.

The Springfield Fire Department was still on scene as of 7:15 a.m.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner. told us that the fire occurred in the rear of the bar.

It's estimated at least $40,000 in damages was caused by the fire.

"This fire is being considered suspicious," noted Leger.

Both The Regal Beagle and Husky Pizza shop are located in the same building at 565 Main St.

No injuries have been reported.

Leger say the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad was called and they're investigating this suspicious fire along with Troopers assigned to Mass. State Police and officers with the Springfield Police Department.

If you have any information that could help authorities with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

