Police shut down portion of Fuller St. in Ludlow for crash scene

We’re following developing news in Ludlow where a portion of Fuller Street remains closed following a crash.

Western Mass News has a crew on scene now which remains very active. This is where Fuller Street and West Street meet.

Police have closed down a portion of Fuller Street because of the crash.

Sgt. David Irwin told us that the accident happened earlier this morning, sometime around 12:07 a.m.

Both Eversource and Verizon are on scene, and workers from Eversource are working to replace a sheared telephone pole.

According to Ludlow police on scene, no power has been lost to any of the homes here on Fuller street, and none are expected to as this new pole becomes operational.

The vehicle involved in this crash is still flipped over, but off the road, a good distance.

There are skid marks leading up to the telephone pole as well as tire marks across the grass. The cause of this crash remains and if anyone was hurt, remains unclear at this time.

Sgt. Irwin says the crash is still under investigation. He did note that they did not have to call in State Police for assistance.

Further details are not being released at this time.

We still do not know when Fuller Street will reopen. When we do, we'll update you on air and online, stay with us starting at 7 a.m. on ABC40.

