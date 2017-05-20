Springfield police investigate stabbing, victim transported

A man was stabbed in Springfield around midnight Saturday and now police are looking for whomever is responsible.

Springfield Police Lt. Rosario told Western Mass News they were called to 61 Locust Street to a gas station there.

He said the stabbing victim, only described as a man, had to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are non-life threatening according to police.

Further details were not available.

The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

