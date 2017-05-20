Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on the way this afternoon

A cold front moved slower than expected yesterday and didn't enter southern New England until late yesterday afternoon, so temperatures soared and hit 90. This makes day 3 of 90+ degree temperatures, so it was our first official heat wave of the season at Westover AFB!

However, now that our front has finally pushed out to sea, we will go back to more of a spring feel this weekend. Patchy clouds may linger into this morning, but we should clear out by afternoon. Winds will be subsiding as high pressure builds in and we will only have a 5-10mph wind from the north this afternoon. Expect a sunny sky with a few clouds and highs in the lower 70s for the valley and upper 60s in the hills. Remember, even though we are cooler this weekend, the UV Index will still be at an 8 across New England, so grab the sunscreen!

We dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight and return to the low 70s Sunday with sun and increasing high, thin clouds ahead of our next storm system. Rain should hold off until Monday morning but may become heavy at times early. A wash out will keep our temperatures cool with highs only around 60. 1-2 inches of rain may fall here in western Mass.

High pressure should kick clouds out quickly Tuesday morning and we end up with a nice day with temps back to the 70s. Wednesday is looking mainly dry as well but with a few more clouds. A trough of low pressure will move across the Northeast Thursday and Friday with patchy clouds, slightly cooler temps and showers.

