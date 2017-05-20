10 little ducklings rescued from storm drain in Northampton

It was an interesting morning for several first responders today in Northampton after a number of ducks were spotted trapped in a storm drain on Nonotuck Street.

Northampton Fire Deputy, Stephen Vanasse spoke with Western Mass News about the incident.

"We counted 10 Wood ducks," he explained.

They were first spotted after a local resident saw "mama duck" pacing back and forth in the road.

This was at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

When the Fire Department arrived on scene they found the ducks in the storm drain.

"They were about 5 feet down," explained Vanasse.

With a basket in hand, crews were able to get the little birds out. It took them only about 5 minutes to rescue the 10 ducklings.

"(We) took the ducks into the woods where mama was waiting," Vanasse told us.

He added that all the ducks were in good health and "perfectly fine."

