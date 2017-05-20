Over 1,000 bikers attend 6th annual motorcycle run to benefit lo - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Over 1,000 bikers attend 6th annual motorcycle run to benefit local veterans

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

 On Saturday, motorcycle riders strapped on their helmets and went on a joy ride to benefit the sixth annual Holyoke Soldier’s Home Motorcycle Run.

Up to 1,500 riders took part in the event which has raised nearly $150,000 over the years for programs at the Holyoke Soldier’s Home.

The run started in Holyoke and ended before noon at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield.

 “So many people are giving their time and their money just to help the veterans from our community. It makes you feel good to be a citizen of Massachusetts, but also an American as well,” said Ryan Flannery, the President of Victory 4 Veterans.

Visit the link here to find out more information and how you can help. 

