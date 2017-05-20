Vote for marijuana retail shops underway in Wilbraham

Wilbraham voters have been casting their ballots in a special election to decide on whether marijuana businesses are welcome in town.

Recreational marijuana was legalized back in December, but many towns are still figuring out the finer details.

Two ballot questions would ban recreational marijuana shops and growth facilities in town.

"I'm against it. Pot has no place in society," said Wilbraham resident Jan Wegrzynk.

Retail licenses won't be available until 2018, leaving towns like Wilbraham with time to shake out the finer details.



Some residents worry new pot businesses could impact the family-oriented community.

But others support the idea of drawing in new business and adopting the new state laws in town.

Wilbraham placed a temporary ban on medical marijuana dispensaries, and then replaced the ban with zoning regulations in 2014.

Polls will be open until 6:30 p.m. for Wilbraham residents.

Western Mass News will update this story with the results as soon as it becomes available.

