Wilbraham residents vote 'yes' to prohibit pot businesses in town

The results are in as to whether or not there will be marijuana-related businesses in Wilbraham.

Voters turned in their ballots during a special election to decide on Saturday.

Recreational marijuana was legalized back in December, but many towns are still figuring out the finer details.

The ballot question asked:

"Shall the town prohibit the operation of all types of marijuana establishments as defined in M.G.L. Chapter 94G, Section 1, including marijuana testing facilities, marijuana product manufacturers, marijuana retailers or any other type of licensed marijuana-related businesses in the town of Wilbraham?"



An overwhelming majority voted:

Yes: 1,244

No: 477

Wilbraham placed a temporary ban on medical marijuana dispensaries, and then replaced the ban with zoning regulations in 2014.

