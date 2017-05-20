Mostly clear and cool tonight. Another dry and seasonable day tomorrow

It was a beautiful day to kick off the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Sunday will feature another dry day before rain moves in for the start of the new work week.

We dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures return to the low 70s Sunday with sun and increasing high, thin clouds ahead of our next storm system but the day will remain dry. Rain should hold off until Monday morning but may become heavy at times early. A wash out will keep our temperatures cool with highs only around 60. 1-2 inches of rain may fall here in western Mass.

High pressure should kick clouds out quickly Tuesday morning and we end up with a nice day with temps back to the 70s. Wednesday is looking mainly dry as well but with a few more clouds. A trough of low pressure will move across the Northeast Thursday and Friday with patchy clouds, slightly cooler temps and showers.

