Section of Rt. 20 in Monson reopened following head-on accident

Authorities have reopened a section of Route 20 (Boston West Road) after two cars collided head-on around 2:50 p.m.

Police tell Western Mass News one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Monson police were assisted by Palmer police, fire, and ambulance crews.

Charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation are pending at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

