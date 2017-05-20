Section of Rt. 20 in Monson reopened following head-on accident - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Section of Rt. 20 in Monson reopened following head-on accident

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Palmer PD Image Courtesy: Palmer PD
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities have reopened a section of Route 20 (Boston West Road) after two cars collided head-on around 2:50 p.m.

Police tell Western Mass News one person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Monson police were assisted by Palmer police, fire, and ambulance crews.

Charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation are pending at this time. 

