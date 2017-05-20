1 taken to the hospital following accident in Westfield

Authorities in Westfield have closed a section of Pochassic Road as they are on scene investigating an accident.

Westfield police said the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

We do know that one person was taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew on scene and said the State Accident Reconstruction Team is also investigating.

