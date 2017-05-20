First annual mini golf event raises money for animal shelter, fallen soldier

Friends and families grabbed their putts and headed to the green for the first annual event to honor both a fallen soldier and help raise money for a regional animal control facility.

“Memorial Putts for More Mutts” mini-golf fundraiser was held on Saturday at the River Hollow Family Golf Center in Monson.

Some of the proceeds went to ‘Friends of Critter Crib’ who are looking to build a new regional animal shelter for Palmer, Monson, Ware, Warren and other towns in Western Mass.

The funds also went to establish a scholarship fund in honor of Pfc. Brian Odiorne.

21-year-old Pfc. Odiorne died in February 2017 during a non-combat incident while on tour in Iraq.

“It’s amazing [seeing] the love and support from everybody coming out, not just for Brian but for the friends of the Critter Crib,” said Brian’s mother, Sharon Odiorne.

At the event attendees got to enjoy food and snacks, along with raffles sponsored by local businesses.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.