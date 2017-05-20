1 victim shot on State St. in Ludlow, suspect on the loose - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

1 victim shot on State St. in Ludlow, suspect on the loose

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ludlow police are on scene investigating a shooting that took place on State Street.

Police told Western Mass News that around 11:15 p.m. someone was shot and they are looking for the suspect that fled the scene.

A description of the suspect was not available.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

