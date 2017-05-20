Suspect who allegedly shot man with pellet gun in Ludlow arrested

Ludlow and State police arrested a man they say was the suspect who shot a man multiple times Saturday night on State Street.

Sgt. Daniel Valadas told Western Mass News that 28-year-old Nathan W. Jensen was placed under arrest on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said Jensen fled the scene after he shot a 34-year-old man three times with what may have been a pellet gun.

The victim was shot in the ear, once in the neck, and once in the eye.

Jensen is being charged with the felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is awaiting bail status at this time.

Sgt. Valadas told Western Mass News that they received multiple 9-1-1 calls at about 11:10 p.m. Saturday for shots fired in the area of State St. and Franklin St.

"One of the witnesses heard 5 to 6 shots at close range," he explained.

This incident occurred..."Right near the HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital...that would have been the general area," he told us.

When officers arrived they found the victim, "lying on the side of State St." by the hospital. He was taken to the nearby Walgreen's Pharmacy Plaza parking lot on East Street, where he was treated by paramedics and then transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

"He's at Baystate in stable condition," noted Valadas, "According to the doctors the projectile found in his eye appears to be a pellet."

Which means the weapon ...

"It could have been possibly a CO2 Pellet Gun," Valadas told us.

But whether a pellet gun or an actual gun, police say the suspect would still be charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The 34-year-old Luldow man was expected to undergo surgery Sunday.

Multiple officers were called to the scene including from Palmer and State Police also assisted in the search for Jensen.

