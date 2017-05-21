Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement speech at Smith College today

Smith College is about send it’s seniors off in class—Oprah Winfrey will be delivering the commencement speech for these graduating ladies in just a few hours.

Today is the day these ladies have been waiting for, for quite some time. Everything is scheduled to get going at Smith College in about 2 hours and Oprah herself, will be the commencement speaker.

It’s the 139th commencement at Smith College. The all-women’s school will begin its ceremony at roughly 10 a.m.

You can watch the Smith College live webcast of the commencement, including Oprah’s speech by clicking here!

Traffic is expected to be pretty heavy around the Northampton area and police are advising people to find alternate routes if possible.

Graduating seniors are called by houses at Smith and because of that they don’t get their diploma immediately. Instead following the commencement, seniors form a massive circle and pass their diplomas around the circle. This tradition has gone on since 1911.

The entire ceremony is scheduled to end around 12:30 p.m., but events are scheduled to run throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.