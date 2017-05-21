Springfield police investigate stabbing, one victim reported

One person was stabbed overnight in the city of Springfield.

Police tell us the stabbing took place sometime around midnight in the area of Cortland Street.

Sgt. Rosario told Western Mass News that the Major Crimes unit is investigating this incident and as far as he was aware, there was only one stabbing victim.

It is unknown if this person was taken to the hospital or their current condition.

We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more details.

Western Mass News will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.