Number of Chicopee residents lost power this morning

There was a power outage in Chicopee this morning that left a number of customers without electricity.

Chicopee Electric Light reported on their Facebook page at about 9 a.m. Sunday that they were experiencing an outage.

This was "...In the areas of Granby Rd, Mckinstry, Westover Rd and surrounding streets," the company stated.

Electrical crews worked to make repairs, and by 9:30 a.m. the power was brought back online.

Further details weren't immediately available on what caused the outage to occur.

