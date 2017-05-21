Number of Chicopee residents lost power this morning - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE

Number of Chicopee residents lost power this morning

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

There was a power outage in Chicopee this morning that left a number of customers without electricity. 

Chicopee Electric Light reported on their Facebook page at about 9 a.m. Sunday that they were experiencing an outage.

This was "...In the areas of Granby Rd, Mckinstry, Westover Rd and surrounding streets," the company stated.

Electrical crews worked to make repairs, and by 9:30 a.m. the power was brought back online. 

Further details weren't immediately available on what caused the outage to occur. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.