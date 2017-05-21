Driver suffers serious injuries in Rt. 57 crash in Agawam

One person was seriously injured in a crash late last night in Agawam.

State Police confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to Rt. 57 for a single car accident. This was on the westbound side next to the Suffield Street exit.

We're told the driver suffered "serious injuries" as a result of the crash, but is expected to survive.

The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Further details have not been released.

State Police tell Western Mass News they continue to investigate the cause of this accident.

