Search underway for missing teen at Watershops Pond in Springfield

Police and firefighters are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen jumping into the Watershops Pond in Springfield last night.

Springfield Police Captain, Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that this is a 17-year-old male.

According to Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, he's been missing since about 6 p.m. last night.

Clapprood told us they've learned from witnesses, "his friends," that they were at the lake, when he jumped in and didn't resurface.

Authorities are just learning about the incident now from these witnesses because "they panicked" explained Captain Clapprood.

It's been around 18 hours since he was last seen.

"They said they didn't call police because they panicked, we believe they're credible (witnesses,) so we're looking for him now," added Clapprood.

Leger says firefighters have launched a boat as they search for him.

This was just after Noon on Sunday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

