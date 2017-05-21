Cat rescued from car engine after trip from West Springfield to Chicopee

A "furry hitchhiker"....that's what Chicopee police are calling a cat rescued from the engine of a vehicle yesterday.

It all began in West Springfield when a motorist got into their vehicle and drove to Chicopee.

"When they arrived in Chicopee and turned the car off, they heard a meowing sound from the engine compartment," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

So police and firefighters were called in. This was at 12:35 p.m. Saturday.

When emergency crews got to the Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive what they found was indeed a "furry hitchhiker."

"They discovered, and were able to free a cat that had climbed into, and rode, from West Springfield to Chicopee in the engine compartment," noted Wilk.

This was not a cat the motorist was familiar with police say.

Animal Control Officers were brought in and the cat was brought to TJO Animal Control & Adoption Center in Springfield.

Western Mass News spoke with Animal Control Officer, Julie Sanborn and she reports the cat is doing well.

"Cat is doing great, Fire Department did a great job, they poured water on her, her temperature was little elevated, Watched her for hours and she was eating great and drinking great," Sanborn says.

She adds that the cat has been named!

"Halligan is her name and 'Halligan' is a tool firefighters use. Wanted to use something that honored the firefighters that rescued her," Sanborn adds.

The female cat is spayed, but is not microchipped.

Sanborn says they are looking to find the owner.

