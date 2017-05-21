Driver transported after car crashes into multiple cars in Forest Park

An overnight crash sent one person to the hospital after a single car crashed into several cars in Forest Park.
Sgt. Rosario told Western Mass News the accident happened after midnight.
The driver that crashed into multiple cars was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Further information is not being released at this time.
