Make-A-Wish reveals dinosaur-themed play shed for Westfield boy

It was a special day for a young boy in Westfield as the Make-A-Wish Foundation revealed his brand-new dinosaur-themed play shed.

Western Mass News brought you the story about Darren McQuade, a 5-year-old who battles Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy.

Volunteers from Arbortech Tree Services, Woodward Electric, B-G Mechanical, the Westfield Fire Department and more all made Darren’s wish come true during a ribbon-cutting reveal on Sunday.

“It’s something to do for a little kid who’s got some struggles ahead of him. You know we are firefighters it’s what we do if you need help no matter what it is we will be there for you,” said Joseph Coach of the Westfield Fire Department.

Darren’s new play shed includes a sand table, an arts-and-crafts table, a bean bag chair for the reading nook that’s full of dinosaur-related books.

To put the finishing touches on the play shed, a Westfield Art Teacher painted a dinosaur mural inside.

The Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is celebrating its 30th Anniversary and granted wishes for almost 8,000 children with life-threatening medical conditions in both states.

