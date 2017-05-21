Ludlow police: 14-year-old threatened schools on social media

Police say a 14-year-old boy is responsible for posting a disturbing picture along with a threatening message to Ludlow Public Schools.

The picture of a hand holding a “black revolver-type weapon” with the caption “The solution to all problems is death, no man, no problem. – Joseph Stalin” and “Don’t come to school tomorrow” was posted on Instagram and Snapchat, according to Sgt. Valadas.

The disturbing picture was reported to police on Sunday afternoon, and now an investigation is underway.

Police said a black pellet gun was confiscated as a result of the investigation.

Sgt. Valadas told Western Mass News that police are in contact with Ludlow School Officials and there is not threat to any schools in regards to the posts.

Superintendent Ted Gadza said in a voicemail sent to parents and students that two Ludlow students came addressed the post to police.

"I'd like to commend the two Ludlow students that came forward and addressed the issue"..."The individual is a student at our middle school and the gun in question turned out to be an air soft BB pistol".."All appropriate action has been taken by police and the school," Gadza said.

