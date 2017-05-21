Greenfield fire truck collides with car

A Greenfield fire truck was involved in an accident on Colrain and Solon Street Sunday afternoon.

Police told Western Mass News that around 5:41 p.m. is when the fire truck and a car collided.

Luckily the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and no firefighters were injured in the crash.

Further information on the accident have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.