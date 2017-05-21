Clouds increasing tonight. A cooler and damp start to the week

After a dry and seasonable day to close out the weekend our weather is about to go down hill. Clouds increase tonight in advance of our next storm system that will bring rain to the region for the start of the work week..

Clouds will increase tonight and there is the chance for showers after midnight. Lows will not be as cool tonight as they were last night with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 40s. You will want to grab the umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow morning. Showers are possible tomorrow morning with the rain becoming steadier by the afternoon. A much cooler day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain will come to an end Monday night with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 40s. High pressure should kick clouds out quickly Tuesday morning and we end up with a nice day with temps back to the 70s. Clouds will build back in for Wednesday with the chance for a few afternoon showers. Another trough of low pressure will move across the Northeast Thursday and Friday with patchy clouds, slightly cooler temps and showers.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.