Warmer temperatures return Tuesday

Spotty, light showers remain possible through this evening, but we missed out on the wash out today. Heavy rain is possible out toward Southeast Mass tonight. Skies will partially clear overnight, which will allow patchy fog to develop and temps to drop into the mid and upper 40s by dawn. Tuesday will be dry as high pressure builds into New England, but we won’t be completely sunny. We begin with partly cloudy skies, but low pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring more clouds in during the afternoon. High temps return to the mid-70s for the valley.

Low pressure moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast will keep patchy clouds around Wednesday. The tricky part will be the rain-which may impact NY and CT and even SE Mass. The bulk of the rain should miss western Mass, but it will be close, so expect a chance for showers. Right now we are looking warm, but if rain can make it into our area, temps may not get out of the 60s. A stronger area of low pressure and an upper low will move toward New England for Thursday and Friday, bringing a cooler, rainy end to the week.

Memorial Day weekend isn’t looking too bad at the moment. Temperatures are looking seasonably warm with highs in the 70s. With low pressure exiting Friday evening, we should get some decent sunshine Saturday, but our next low will be moving up from the southwest with more clouds for Sunday. A warm front could bring showers Sunday night and Memorial Day.

