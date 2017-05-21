Longmeadow residents honor fallen veterans

Longmeadow residents gathered at the Longmeadow Cemetery to take part in a Memorial Service on Sunday.

Volunteers placed American flags at each gravestone to honor fallen veterans that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Organizer Tracy DeMarco told Western Mass News, “Our veterans past and present do so much for us and I don’t think we get a chance to thank them as often as we [would like]."

This was all part in the weekend-long ‘Long Meaddow Days’ where residents celebrate and reflect on the town’s history and deemed the unofficial start to Memorial Day for 37 years.

