Woman stabbed in Springfield has died, suspect arrested

A woman who was stabbed over the weekend in Springfield has died from her injuries and police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the murder.

Sgt. John Delaney confirmed with Western Mass News that they are investigating this case as a "murder."

The woman who has not been identified yet, was stabbed sometime around midnight according to Sgt. Rosario.

Officers were out at two locations Sunday investigating the crime this included 31 Colonial Ave. and 135 Westminister St.

Delaney told us they have made an arrest.

Further details weren't immediatly available.

Western Mass News will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

