Portion of Lyman St. in Easthampton shut down following "serious" accident

Police are on scene of a "serious" accident in Easthampton this morning and the driver involved has been transported to the hospital.

A section of Lyman Street is closed down while authorities work the scene.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander tells Western Mass News this is a single vehicle accident.

He says the only person in the car was the driver.

"Car left the roadway and hit a tree," Officer Alexander explained.

Easthampton police report the crash is, "a serious motor vehicle accident."

Officer Alexander adds the driver was taken to a local hospital with "serious injuries."

Lyman St. is currently closed between Northampton Street and Ballard Street. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

They expect that section of road to be reopened around 1 p.m.

